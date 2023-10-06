People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday slammed the BJP for its ‘new age Ravan’ poster against Rahul Gandhi, saying that the act shows the saffron party’s frustration against the INDIA bloc.

PDP hits at BJP for portraying Rahul as ‘new-age Ravan’ (ANI)

“The poster on Rahul Gandhi shows their frustration. They are totally frustrated by INDIA and they know in their heart that whatever tactics of Hindu-Muslims they played have failed,” she said.

“We have not been able to produce a Gandhi, but they (BJP) have created an army of Godses in the country in the past ten years, which has made it difficult to breathe. BJP leaders should be ashamed of themselves,” she said.

The PDP chief said that had there been a similar poster of a senior BJP in place of Rahul, the BJP would have put the offender in jail without bail.

“Does Sanatan Dharma teach this to show your rival as Ravan? They are far away from Sanatan Dharma… they are corrupt to the core. They have ruined the nation,” she said.

The PDP chief also accused the BJP of radicalising the poor youth in the name of religion.

Criticising chief secretary AK Mehta for his statement that ‘undeserving candidates were given government jobs in J&K through illegal and backdoor means”, she said that if this is true, then the administration should get it probed.

“I feel he (the chief secretary) should be ashamed of saying this. If this is true, let him take action. They talk high and do less. They cannot give jobs to educated unemployed youth but instead remove people from jobs,” she said.

Speaking at an event in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday, Mehta had said, “I feel ashamed to say that over 2.50 lakh undeserving candidates were given government jobs in J&K through illegal and backdoor means.”

Now government jobs are only being given to deserving candidates, he had said.

Mufti called upon the chief secretary to publicly disclose the individuals responsible for such appointments and conduct a probe.

The former chief minister also raised questions over the recruitment processes under the tenure of the current administration, particularly on positions such as sub-inspectors, junior engineers, and personnel in the finance department, alleging that certain blacklisted companies were involved in recruitment exercise.

