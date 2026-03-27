PDP MLA Para’s private member bill seeking 16 new dists and 2 divisions in J&K units stir up hornets’ nest

A private member’s bill by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para, seeking 16 new districts and two divisions in Jammu and Kashmir, has stirred up a hornets’ nest with ruling National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the bill even as LG Manoj Sinha recommends its introduction and consideration. PDP MLA Waheed Para. (File)

The NC termed it a “sabotage bill,” while the BJP said it was “toeing the line of Pak’s ISI for creating Greater Kashmir.”

The bill— The Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganization Bill, 2026— seeks a statutory framework for reorganisation of administrative divisions, districts, sub-divisions and tehsils across J&K.

According to an official order, issued in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, lieutenant governor (LG) Sinha accorded approval for introduction of the bill in the assembly.

The proposed legislation calls for the creation of new administrative divisions, including a Chenab Division with headquarters in Doda, and a Pir Panjal Division with headquarters in Rajouri, in addition to the already two existing divisions (Jammu and Kashmir) and eight new districts each in the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, the two regions have 10 districts each.

PDP MLA Para said, “There is a need to reorganise administrative units in J&K after delimitation of constituencies and bifurcation of the state. There are disputes on several issues, like Article 370 and statehood but the people should get relief and issues which are in our control should be worked upon.”

“If two divisions are created in Doda and Rajouri then the people will get some relaxation. Similarly, we feel that Bhaderwah, Akhnoor, Nowshera should also get district status as they are important and sensitive areas. We have seen how people suffered during Operation Sindoor. Tangdhar is another area on border, which should be made a district. The idea is that there should be decentralisation of power and the governance reaches at the doorsteps of the people,” said Para, alleging that the incumbent government headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah was not interested in resolving real issues confronting the people.

The bill also proposes the creation of several new districts in the Kashmir division, including the Tral-Awantipora hill district, Ashmuqam-Pahalgam hill district, Beerwah, Sopore, Handwara, Gurez, Karnah hill district and the Norabad hill district.

In the Jammu division, the bill suggests the formation of new hill districts such as Nowshera, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Thathri, Akhnoor, Billawar, Kotranka and Mendhar for focused administrative planning.

According to the draft, the government will have the power to assign districts to Jammu, Kashmir, Chenab or Pir Panjal divisions through notifications, while ensuring geographical continuity, administrative convenience, socio-cultural cohesion and balanced regional development.

However, NC has squarely called it a “sabotage bill”. Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The real intent is missing. It is the same PDP that rejected recommendations by a panel headed by then chief secretary Khurshied Ganai on new administrative units. At that time the PDP-BJP government was in place. Through this bill, PDP wants to sabotage the initiatives by the NC government to empower sub-regions. It is something which is practically not possible,” said Dar.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the proposed bill smells of a sinister agenda. “It is nothing but toeing the line of Pakistan’s ISI, which want to create ‘greater Kashmir’. The bill proposes two divisions in Doda and in Rajouri. In 1990s Pak’s ISI strived hard to merge these Muslim majority areas of J&K and create Greater Kashmir,” said Thakur while questioning the reason that the PDP has not proposed creating two more divisions in north, south and central Kashmir.

Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, “LG accepting a private member’s bill is a routine issue. However, at the stage of introducing a private member’s bill, debate is not allowed. Only the member, who moved the bill, can be allowed to explain it. Usually, the government asks the members to not to press such bills and leave them to the government. However if the member presses for it, the chair then takes the course of voice vote.”

Rather also said that he wasn’t sure if they will be able to take up the bill in the ongoing session. “There are so many bills..I am not sure on which serial number it has been listed. If it (Para’s bill) comes up in this session then obviously will be taken up and if it doesn’t then next session is always there,” he said.

The proposal has been submitted to the assembly secretariat for consideration during the ongoing Budget session, which will resume on Friday after a five-week hiatus.