Peddler held in Baramulla, police recover drugs

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband from his possession. A police party of Baramulla police station at a checkpoint established at Kralhar Baramulla intercepted one suspicious person and during search, 1.5 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession.

The police said continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, a drug peddler was arrested in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

“He has been identified as Syed Asif Hussain of Kamalkote Uri and has been arrested and shifted to Baramulla police station where he remains in custody.” Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Baramulla police station and investigations has been initiated.