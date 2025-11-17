Pending DA: Employees’ front threatens stir

The protesters under the banner of Punjab Mulazim and Pensioners Sanjha Front on Sunday threatened to gherao the residences of Punjab cabinet ministers in December if their demands, including releasing DA and 6th Pay Commission arrears, and others are not met. The protesters on Sunday marched towards the office of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Dhuri. Raj Kumar, along with other leaders of the front, said that their demands include applying the 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners, restoration of the old pension scheme, regularising temporary, outsourced, and listed employees, applying the Punjab pay commission scales to employees recruited after July 17, 2020. The protesters on Sunday marched towards the office of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Dhuri (HT Photo)

NAPA urges India, Pak to reopen Kartarpur corridor

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expressed concern on Sunday over the continued closure of the Kartarpur Corridor, which was shut to Indian pilgrims in May 2025, after the government of India suspended travel, citing security concerns. In a statement, NAPA said the Kartarpur Corridor, which provides visa-free access to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has long served as a symbol of peace, faith, and people-to-people diplomacy between the two nations. The prolonged suspension has caused emotional distress among millions of Sikh devotees across the world, it added.

Opium found in parcel headed to USA

Officials of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) have seized 735 gm of opium from a parcel booked from Ferozepur and headed to California, USA. Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI’s Ludhiana zonal unit intercepted the parcel at Dhandari Kalan. A detailed examination led to the recovery of four opium-filled packets, each wrapped in carbon paper and transparent tape. The packets had been concealed inside a quilt with a small cut made to hide them. According to officials, the smugglers attempted to send the contraband disguised as household and food items. The opium has been seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.