People below 50 years more vulnerable to stroke: Expert

The incidence of brain stroke is higher in population less than 50 years of age, said in-charge stroke services at PGIMER Dr Dheeraj Khurana. People below 50 years more vulnerable to stroke, say PGIMER experts.

The expert remarked this during a curtain raiser press conference of 7th Annual Conference of the Society of Neurosonology (ACSN 2023) being organised by the department of neurology, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

ACSN 2023 will be held from December 14 to 16 at Hyatt Centric and provide valuable insights into using ultrasound in neurology for a comprehensive educational experience.

Dr Khurana highlighted that 8 to 10% of stroke cases occur in individuals under 50 years old. PGI reports approximately 100 to 200 cases of strokes, including ischemic or haemorrhagic, every month.

At ACSN 2023, the pre-conference workshops and symposia will focus on diagnostic, therapeutic, and neurocritical care aspects of neurosonology. Experts in stroke and neurocritical care will discuss the global integration of sonology into clinical practice, providing valuable insights.

Neurosonology, a specialised field in neuroimaging, uses ultrasound to explore the complexities of the nervous system. It primarily focuses on studying blood flow in the brain and neural structures, but it also contributes to understanding neuromuscular diseases. Through non-invasive ultrasound, it helps diagnose and monitor neurological conditions like strokes.

This versatile tool offers insights into muscle and nerve structure, function, and blood supply.Neurosonology’s dual emphasis on neurovascular and neuromuscular aspects makes it a powerful bedside tool, enhancing patient care and treatment decisions.

A significant highlight of the conference will be the release of the ACSN 2023 Textbook of Neurosonology, edited by Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, an expert in neurosonology.