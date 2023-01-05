Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Petrol bomb’ thrown at businessman’s house in Hoshiarpur, wall damaged

Published on Jan 05, 2023 10:08 PM IST

An explosive object, suspected to be a petrol bomb, was hurled by two unidentified persons at the house of a businessman in Sun City colony, in the outskirts of the city during wee hours of Thursday

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage showed two persons fleeing from the spot after throwing a ‘bomb-like object’ at the house of Amarjit Singh around 2 am. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

An explosive object, suspected to be a petrol bomb, was hurled by two unidentified persons at the house of a businessman in Sun City colony, in the outskirts of the city during wee hours of Thursday. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage showed two persons fleeing from the spot after throwing a ‘bomb-like object’ at the house of Amarjit Singh around 2 am. As a consequence, a fire broke out which melted the plastic planters and scorched the outer wall of the house.

The family noticed the damage in the morning and informed the police.

“We cannot call it a bomb attack but some combustible substance was used in the object used in the attack. Forensic team has gathered evidence from the site and investigation has begun,” said deputy superintendent of police Palwinder Singh.

The DSP said that the miscreants probably intended to terrorise the family whereas the house owner said he neither had any enmity nor received any threat call.

A case had been registered at the Model Town police station under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

