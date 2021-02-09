Petrol breaches ₹84 mark in Chandigarh
A litre of petrol breached ₹84 mark while diesel went past ₹77 mark for the first time in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
A similar trend is being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel in Mohali remains the costliest, with petrol at ₹89.26 per litre and diesel at ₹80.01 per litre. In Panchkula, prices stand at ₹85.16 and ₹77.86, respectively.
Fuel prices have been on the rise in the city since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. The rise in prices of both fuels has been around ₹3.6 since January 1, when petrol was available for ₹80.35 per litre and diesel for ₹73.58 per litre. Petrol now costs ₹84.02 and diesel is available for ₹77.19.
“The rising costs of diesel has hit us hard. Trucks have poor fuel efficiency, and even a small hike in prices can cost us thousands of rupees,” said BL Sharma, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, adding that the price of commodities coming to the city from other places is set to go up with rising transportation cost.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla is new Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol breaches ₹84 mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Chandigarh properties to have digital number plates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spiti puts brakes on car rallies in snow leopard habitat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD meets Punjab Governor, alleges 'misuse' of govt machinery in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala court stays DIG’s arrest in Kapil Vij assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana’s coronavirus cases on steady decline for 11th week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 youngsters from Himachal missing in Uttarakhand flood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to double daily vaccination capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹8.65 lakh looted at gunpoint from co-op bank in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25% women contesting Mohali MC elections are postgraduate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Questions raised on legality of nod to Chandigarh flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allotment of land to Flipkart in Haryana’s Manesar hits a hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1,600 glacial lakes, Himachal at flood risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox