Petrol breaches 84 mark in Chandigarh

A litre of petrol breached ₹84 mark while diesel went past ₹77 mark for the first time in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

A similar trend is being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel in Mohali remains the costliest, with petrol at ₹89.26 per litre and diesel at ₹80.01 per litre. In Panchkula, prices stand at ₹85.16 and ₹77.86, respectively.

Fuel prices have been on the rise in the city since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. The rise in prices of both fuels has been around ₹3.6 since January 1, when petrol was available for ₹80.35 per litre and diesel for ₹73.58 per litre. Petrol now costs ₹84.02 and diesel is available for ₹77.19.

“The rising costs of diesel has hit us hard. Trucks have poor fuel efficiency, and even a small hike in prices can cost us thousands of rupees,” said BL Sharma, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, adding that the price of commodities coming to the city from other places is set to go up with rising transportation cost.