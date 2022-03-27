Petrol crosses ₹99 per litre in Panchkula and Mohali
Ever since the fuel rates started spiking from March 22 onwards after a four-month gap, the price of petrol has now crossed ₹99 per litre in Mohali and is close to touching the ₹100 per litre mark in Panchkula.
Both petrol and diesel are the most expensive in Panchkula, selling for ₹99.71 per litre and ₹90.90 per litre, respectively.
Mohali comes second in the tricity with petrol priced at ₹99.04 per litre and diesel at ₹87.77 per litre. Earlier this week, before the prices started rising, petrol was the most expensive in Mohali.
Chandigarh continues to offer fuel at the cheapest rates, with petrol costing ₹98.06 per litre and diesel ₹84.50 per litre.
With the price of crude oil inching upwards worldwide, members of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association have warned of further hikes in the coming days as well, which is set to affect the prices of other commodities as well.
Petrol prices had crossed the ₹100 per litre mark across the tricity last year. Mohali was the first to see the prices go that high on June 26, followed by Panchkula on October 5 and Chandigarh on October 10. A month later, the rates were down to ₹96 per litre or less across the three areas until they started climbing again on March 22.
Speaking about this, president of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Ashwinder Mongia said, “The spike in fuel prices was bound to happen with the crude oil getting more expensive globally. A daily increase in prices is expected to continue in the coming days as well and may increase by up to ₹10-15 per litre throughout the tricity by the end of next week.”
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics