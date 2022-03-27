Petrol crosses 99 per litre in Panchkula and Mohali

Ever since the fuel rates started spiking from March 22 onwards after a four-month gap, the price of petrol has now crossed ₹99 per litre in Mohali and is close to touching the ₹100 per litre mark in Panchkula.

Both petrol and diesel are the most expensive in Panchkula, selling for ₹99.71 per litre and ₹90.90 per litre, respectively.

Mohali comes second in the tricity with petrol priced at ₹99.04 per litre and diesel at ₹87.77 per litre. Earlier this week, before the prices started rising, petrol was the most expensive in Mohali.

Chandigarh continues to offer fuel at the cheapest rates, with petrol costing ₹98.06 per litre and diesel ₹84.50 per litre.

With the price of crude oil inching upwards worldwide, members of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association have warned of further hikes in the coming days as well, which is set to affect the prices of other commodities as well.

Petrol prices had crossed the ₹100 per litre mark across the tricity last year. Mohali was the first to see the prices go that high on June 26, followed by Panchkula on October 5 and Chandigarh on October 10. A month later, the rates were down to ₹96 per litre or less across the three areas until they started climbing again on March 22.

Speaking about this, president of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Ashwinder Mongia said, “The spike in fuel prices was bound to happen with the crude oil getting more expensive globally. A daily increase in prices is expected to continue in the coming days as well and may increase by up to ₹10-15 per litre throughout the tricity by the end of next week.”