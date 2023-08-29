Petrol pump employee held for faking 4.7-lakh robbery in Panchkula

Police have arrested the manager of a petrol pump in Raipur Rani for concocting a fake robbery story to pocket ₹4.70 lakh. The accused was identified as Sonu, alias Akram Ali. On Monday afternoon, police received a complaint regarding a gunpoint robbery from a petrol pump owner Vikas Singal.

He submitted that his employee Sonu had left for the bank to deposit ₹4.70 lakh, but was robbed at gunpoint by two motorcycle-borne men on the way. Sonu claimed that the robbers took him to a forest area and drugged him to render him unconscious. But during questioning by police, he confessed to concocting a fake story, following which he was arrested. He is facing a case under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

