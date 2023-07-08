PGI celebrates Foundation Day: Tech can’t replace doctors, human touch needed in health care, says AIIMS director

Dr M Srinivas, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, emphasised the significance of maintaining a balance between technological advancement and human touch while addressing as a chief guest at an event to mark the 60th foundation day of PGIMER at Bhargava Auditorium on Friday. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal felicitating AIIMS director Chandigarh Dr M Srinivas during PGIMER’s 60th Foundation Day celebrations in Chandigarh on Friday.

“In view of technological advancement, we should not lose the ‘high touch’ to high tech as no instrument, technology or equipment can replace the human touch and compassion towards the patients,” said Dr Srinivas.

Motivating resident doctors, he said, “One of the essential qualities of a clinician is humanity. The secret of taking care of a patient lies in treating them with care and making a difference in their lives.” Dr Srinivas expressed concern over trends of “dehumanisation” of healthcare and highlighted the need to blend ethics and professionalism.

He said, “Doctors nowadays need to create a work-life balance and also adopt new technology and research work. There are times when they face ethical challenges but the biggest yardstick of being a good doctor is when your patient expresses gratitude. I think, this is something which can never be replaced by any amount of money or awards.”

Dr Srinivas also talked about welfare of resident doctors saying that, “If the doctor is happy, the patient will also be happy.”

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal acknowledged the institute’s position as a global beacon of medical knowledge, attributing its success to the unwavering dedication of its predecessors, who laid a strong foundation. Dr Lal emphasised that the institute’s connection with the patients it serves has only grown stronger over the time.

“Hospitals run on commitment and faith. Patients visit only those hospitals which they trust. Everything else is superstructure. Real infrastructure is commitment and passion to serve,” said Dr Lal.

At the event, 32 PGIMER employees were honoured by Dr Srinivas along with Dr Lal and Dr Naresh K Panda, dean (academics), for their outstanding service. PGI anthem “Hum hain PGI” composed by Prof Biman Saikia and his team was also released.