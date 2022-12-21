Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGI psychiatrists to hold weekly OPD at Ambala civil hospital

PGI psychiatrists to hold weekly OPD at Ambala civil hospital

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 11:49 PM IST

A medical team from department of psychiatry at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) started weekly outpatient department (OPD) services at sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment from Wednesday (HT File)
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

In an impetus to healthcare in Ambala, a medical team from department of psychiatry at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) started weekly outpatient department (OPD) services at sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment from Wednesday.

The team includes an associate professor, senior resident, a final-year student, psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker and a rehabilitation worker. The project was launched at the hospital in the presence of health minister and BJP MLA Anil Vij and PGIMER medical superintendent Vipin Kaushal.

“Many patients who have recovered from Covid are suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental health issues and we are trying to ensure that there are enough doctors to treat them,” the minister said.

Vij added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the state government and PGIMER to treat infants in critical condition at the hospital.

Dr Kaushal said that mental health is a huge challenge for doctors and this initiative will not only ensure better health facilities, but help reduce rush at PGIMER. Detailing the project, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said that other than weekly OPD, doctors will also be available for tele-consultation for the rest of the week.

“If a need arises for referral, the patient will be transported by us to PGIMER. An MoU will also be signed for online training to doctors. Under a pilot project, a psychiatrist with us will be trained and if successful, it will be implemented in the whole state,” he added.

