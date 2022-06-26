PGI director asks to speed up work on satellite centre
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director Dr Vivek Lal reviewed the functioning and construction status of the institute’s Satellite Centre at Sangrur on Saturday, and asked officials to avoid any further delay in completion of the project.
Dr Lal was accompanied by a high-level team, including Dr GD Puri, dean, academics; Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, administration; Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent; Kumar Abhay, financial adviser; and other members of the computer section and engineering wing of PGIMER.
The director, along with the accompanying team, took rounds of all buildings, including the OPD block, hospital block, director house, residential units and hostel. The team also visited the temporary OPD and interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients about the facilities being provided.
After the inspection, the director instructed the representatives of the executing agency to award the tenders expeditiously and complete all milestones as per the stipulated timelines.
₹449-crore project
In October 2013, the then UPA government had laid the foundation stone of the 300-bed PGIMER Satellite Centre at Sangrur, promising specialised medical services to Malwa residents. The project, worth ₹449 crore, is coming up on 25 acres, provided by the Punjab government to the PGIMER.
Inaugurated in 2016, the hospital OPD is already offering services under various specialties, including internal medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopaedics, dermatology and dental.
Diagnostic facilities of X-ray and ECG, and laboratory services in biochemistry, haematology and microbiology are also available.
Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said, “The construction work of the centre is nearing completion. Only some engineering work at the mortuary is left out. The Centre is expected to be ready by November this year. Also, PGIMER has already initiated the process to hire manpower and healthcare workers for the centre, which is expected to be fully operational by the beginning of 2023.”
-
Wildbuzz | Chandigarh Club’s singer
While entering the Chandigarh Club, enigmatic sounds emerge from the enclave of a fountain amid green foliage. The sounds are of a bird, which is heard much more than seen and almost never really known. Dawak in Hindi and Kuraki in Sindh. Rights over mites Insects and lizzies are critters, which give us the jitters. Lizzies are far less prone to wanton violence against each other in the competition for food and territory.
-
Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions
Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office.
-
Guest column | What’s in a language, it’s feelings that matter
The words of Italian poet Cesare Pavese's flashed through my mind as I flipped through an old photo album, which I had unearthed during one of my house-cleaning sprees. Placing the duster on the floor, I allowed the photographs to teleport me to a remote town in Kerala, which I had visited around 20 years ago. It was my idea to come to this place for a month-long training in Panchkarma at a local hospital.
-
Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today
The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll. Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23.
-
Guest column | Agnipath to blaze way for lean, mean, modern army
The controversial Agnipath Scheme, which lays down a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers without a pension, has generated exhaustive debates and intense protests across the country. However, the scheme is here to stay, and as the former commanding officer of an armoured regiment (a perfect blend of men, machinery technology, and tasks), I for one, am for it. A soldier is groomed in his unit, where the commanding officer separates the wheat from the chaff.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics