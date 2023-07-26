Faculty member overstepped, has apologised: PGI, Chandigarh on suicide bid by resident doc

The associate professor of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) who was accused of humiliating a senior resident doctor, has tendered a written apology. The senior resident doctor has re-joined the institute and returned to his duties. Dr Vivek Lal during the press conference at Board Room, Kairon Block, PGIMER in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday at Kairon Block, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “Immediately after the incident, the faculty concerned expressed regret over overstepping and tendered a written apology to the student and his parents.”

Dr Lal added, “PGIMER runs on two pillars, faculty and residents. They are important for the smooth running of the institute. So, the intent was not to punish, but to smother the fire, mitigate the stress, send the right message and build a bond between the faculty and residents.”

“Even out of this sad incident, a good has come out as the existing wall between the faculty and residents has been dismantled, which reiterates that we are moving in the right direction,” Dr Lal said.

Accusing an associate professor of subjecting him to humiliation and creating an unbearable environment since he joined the institute, the senior resident had tried to end his life on July 18. His colleagues had intervened and stopped him.

Following the incident, director had established a probe panel led by Dr Naresh K Panda, the dean of academics. The panel submitted a report on Saturday. However, the contents of the report were not disclosed.

Every department’s collegium to have student representative

Talking about measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future, Dr Lal said, “Every department will have a student representative as a part of its collegium.”

He added that having student representatives in the decision-making process is a leap forward as far as the well-being of the resident doctors is concerned.

“Till date, residents have not been a part of any of the committees in the institute,” Dr Lal added.

IMA-MSN demands prof’s resignation, FIR

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the national zonal co-ordinator of the Indian Medical Association Medical Students Network (IMA MSN), tweeted, “A doctor in a top institution like PGI Chandigarh attempted suicide due to the toxicity of his professor, The entire medical fraternity outraged and demanded resignation and FIR against the professor. The professor had good links with top fellows of medical profession so he escaped. No action was taken , no FIR was lodged, nothing happened.”

