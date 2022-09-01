PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. PGIMER’s cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient.
The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries.
“The patient underwent successful implantation of bioresorbable stents through the corindus robotic arm of cardiac cath lab. The department of Cardiology at PGIMER is the first centre in India where robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) have been done,” said Dr Yash Paul Sharma, head of the department of cardiology, who performed the surgery with his team.
Dr Sharma added, “The new bioresorbable stent with thinner struts (100 microns) has been developed in India. These stents dissolve in the body over 2-3 years, leaving the natural artery intact. The older generation bioresorbable stent had a strut thickness of 150 microns. However, performing the surgery with assistance of robots is an added advantage as Robotic PCI has a high degree of precision and it also cuts down radiation exposure.”
Dr Sharma added that PGIMER’s cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
-
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
-
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics