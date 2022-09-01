PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant

The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient.

The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries.

“The patient underwent successful implantation of bioresorbable stents through the corindus robotic arm of cardiac cath lab. The department of Cardiology at PGIMER is the first centre in India where robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) have been done,” said Dr Yash Paul Sharma, head of the department of cardiology, who performed the surgery with his team.

Dr Sharma added, “The new bioresorbable stent with thinner struts (100 microns) has been developed in India. These stents dissolve in the body over 2-3 years, leaving the natural artery intact. The older generation bioresorbable stent had a strut thickness of 150 microns. However, performing the surgery with assistance of robots is an added advantage as Robotic PCI has a high degree of precision and it also cuts down radiation exposure.”

Dr Sharma added that PGIMER’s cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.