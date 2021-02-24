IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24

Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, say officials
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine which according to the schedule will be provided till March 24 to the health workers who have received the first dose till February 20.

The first leg of the drive for the first dose had ended on February 20 and additional five-day extension as mop-up round for vaccination till February 25 is underway.

While the central government had started the phase for the second dose from February 13, seeing the hesitancy and less coverage, the institute was focusing on inoculating more people with the first dose.

Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, officials said.

The schedule, which has been shared with the departments, gives a gap of around a month between the first and second jabs.

The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the vaccine.

“Prof Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER along with those who have been inoculated will directly answer the questions of the workers, aiming at removing hesitancy among the workers,” Dr SS Pandav, chairman of Covid vaccination committee, said.

The institute has so far achieved a 34% coverage rate which according to authorities is not promising.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
chandigarh news

2 PEC alumnae part of NASA’s Mars mission

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:22 AM IST
While Kavita Kaur has worked on the mission in various capacities, including ground data system engineer, Vandi Verma is the chief engineer for robotic operations for Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover
READ FULL STORY
Close
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, say officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Woman cashier loses 2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said they have zeroed in on the accused and they will be arrested soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank was supposed to pay up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
The bank was supposed to pay up 32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Branch failed to comply with a court order to pay compensation to a plaintiff in a cheque dishonour case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh beat Bengal at Eden Gardens

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Manan Vohra-led team toppled Bengal at their home ground with a five-wicket win and recorded their second successive triumph in the tournament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
chandigarh news

Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration is exploring the options to enforce stricter restrictions on the lines of those imposed by the Punjab government on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
chandigarh news

Vij seeks new DGP, stokes controversy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Writes to ACS (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC for the next DGP’s selection despite the incumbent already given extension by the govt on Jan 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre

By Yojana Yadav, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Bids farewell to region with note of gratitude after four-year tenure as the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP