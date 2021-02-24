PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has started administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine which according to the schedule will be provided till March 24 to the health workers who have received the first dose till February 20.
The first leg of the drive for the first dose had ended on February 20 and additional five-day extension as mop-up round for vaccination till February 25 is underway.
While the central government had started the phase for the second dose from February 13, seeing the hesitancy and less coverage, the institute was focusing on inoculating more people with the first dose.
Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, officials said.
The schedule, which has been shared with the departments, gives a gap of around a month between the first and second jabs.
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the vaccine.
“Prof Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER along with those who have been inoculated will directly answer the questions of the workers, aiming at removing hesitancy among the workers,” Dr SS Pandav, chairman of Covid vaccination committee, said.
The institute has so far achieved a 34% coverage rate which according to authorities is not promising.
