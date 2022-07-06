PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.
Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer’s Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya. He is also the first Indian to ski to the North Pole and complete the polar trilogy, which entails skiing to the north and south poles and across the Greenland icecap.
The foundation day on July 7 will mark the completion of 59 years of PGIMER and the institute’s entry into the milestone 60th year. Conceived in 1961 with the concurrence of the planning commission, the institute became functional in 1962.
The institute was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1963, by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.
Within a short period of four years, PGIMER was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament on April, 1, 1967 (Act 51 of 1966). The first batch of postgraduates was admitted in January 1963.
The institute has 593 faculty members, 277 resident doctors (including sponsored/foreign national categories), out of which 62 senior residents have joined recently.
PGIMER was the first institute in the country to initiate many Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (M Ch) courses, as well as the PhD programmes in clinical sciences. These courses are now available in most of the medical, surgical and paediatric super-specialties.
It is the only institute of its kind north of New Delhi that caters to a large number of patients. The hospital has 2,233 beds and has an out-patient department attendance of 9-10,000 patients (approximately) per day.
As the enormous number of patients is consistently rising every year, to decongest the present hospital there are various plans to add more beds and different types of centres.
-
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
-
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
-
Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies. The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000-₹5,000.
-
Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts. The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi's Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal's Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday. Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban.
-
Gian Chand Gupta flags issues at Panchkula Civil Hospital
Appalled at the condition of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed hospital authorities to make changes with immediate effect. During his surprise visit, Gupta found that the psychiatric patients and those suffering from substance abuse are admitted in the same ward. There are eight to nine drug de-addiction centres in the district, out of which one is a government centre.
