PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.

Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer’s Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya. He is also the first Indian to ski to the North Pole and complete the polar trilogy, which entails skiing to the north and south poles and across the Greenland icecap.

The foundation day on July 7 will mark the completion of 59 years of PGIMER and the institute’s entry into the milestone 60th year. Conceived in 1961 with the concurrence of the planning commission, the institute became functional in 1962.

The institute was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1963, by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Within a short period of four years, PGIMER was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament on April, 1, 1967 (Act 51 of 1966). The first batch of postgraduates was admitted in January 1963.

The institute has 593 faculty members, 277 resident doctors (including sponsored/foreign national categories), out of which 62 senior residents have joined recently.

PGIMER was the first institute in the country to initiate many Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (M Ch) courses, as well as the PhD programmes in clinical sciences. These courses are now available in most of the medical, surgical and paediatric super-specialties.

It is the only institute of its kind north of New Delhi that caters to a large number of patients. The hospital has 2,233 beds and has an out-patient department attendance of 9-10,000 patients (approximately) per day.

As the enormous number of patients is consistently rising every year, to decongest the present hospital there are various plans to add more beds and different types of centres.