News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PGIMER to set up paediatric bone marrow transplant unit

Chandigarh: PGIMER to set up paediatric bone marrow transplant unit

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2023 03:33 AM IST

Adult bone marrow transplant services team will handhold the paediatric bone marrow transplant services at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is going to set up a paediatric bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit at Nehru Hospital.

PGIMER to start paediatric bone marrow transplant service at Nehru Hospital. (HT FILE)
PGIMER to start paediatric bone marrow transplant service at Nehru Hospital. (HT FILE)

The hospital has approved six beds exclusively for paediatric patients. These beds will be under paediatrics hematology and oncology in-charge Dr Amita Trehan.

The tender for the construction of paediatric BMT unit has been issued. This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to provide affordable and quality transplant services in government institutions.

Adult bone marrow transplant services team under Dr Pankaj Malhotra and Dr Alka Khadwal will handhold the paediatric bone marrow transplant services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out