PGIMER sweeper’s murder: Three years on, victim’s wife, 3 others acquitted
While the prosecution had contended that the victim’s wife threw chilli powder on him, defence argued there was no chilli on his body as per the post-mortem report
Three years after a 34-year-old man, who worked at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as a sweeper, was murdered, a district court on Thursday acquitted all four accused, including the victim’s wife.
The prosecution had contended that Seema, the wife of the victim, Laxman, was conspiring to kill him as she was having an affair with one of the co-accused, Virender, alias Ajay, of Mauli Jagran, who was the couple’s neighbour.
The court was told that Laxman had heated arguments with Ajay. It was alleged that Seema took her husband to a forested area where she threw chilli powder in his eyes, following which Ajay and two other men allegedly attacked Laxman with a sharp-edged weapon near Mauli Jagran.
On the complaint of an eyewitness, a murder case was registered against the four accused on February 18, 2019. The accused’s counsel, advocate Manjit Singh, argued, “The prosecution’s whole case is based on the allegation that the woman threw chilli powder on her husband. But the post-mortem report does not mention the presence of chilli powder on the deceased’s body.”
He also said that there was no evidence to show that the couple was fighting or the victim doubted his wife. After hearing both sides, the court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh acquitted the accused.
-
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
-
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
-
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
-
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
-
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
