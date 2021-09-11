Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI golf meet: Veer Ahlawat maintains lead in round three
Veer Ahlawat in action during TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
PGTI golf meet: Veer Ahlawat maintains lead in round three

It was a quiet day on course but Veer Ahlawat managed to take lead in third round of PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:23 AM IST

Despite a quiet day on the course, Veer Ahlawat kept the lead in round three of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by the government of Haryana and Panchkula Golf Club (PGC).

Gurugram-based 25-year-old Ahlawat (67-62-71) followed up his whirlwind 62 in round two with a sedate one-under 71 on Friday to move his tournament total to 16-under 200. Veer’s mixed round saw him pick up five birdies at the expense of four bogeys.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik (71-65-66) was breathing down the leader’s neck at the culmination of the penultimate round as he struck a terrific 66 consisting of eight birdies and two bogeys to be placed second at 14-under 202.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (66) was the highest-placed among the Chandigarh golfers as he closed the day in tied fifth at 11-under 205 along with Om Prakash Chouhan (66) of Mhow and M Dharma (70) of Bengaluru. Ranjit Singh was the second Chandigarh player in the top-10 after Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Ranjit was placed tied eighth at 10-under 206 along with Delhi’s Rashid Khan and rookie Kartik Sharma of Gurugram.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh occupied tied 11th place at nine-under 207. Chandigarh’s Bishmadpal Singh Seerha, the lone amateur to make the cut, was tied 39th at even-par 216.

