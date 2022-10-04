Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI meet: Ajeetesh, Yuvraj among local golfers in the fray

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Event will feature top professionals like Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the Tricity will also be represented at the PGTI meet by prominent names including Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema and Amrit Lal. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the PGTI Players Championship 2022 hosted by the Haryana government and the Panchkula Golf Club from October 4 to 7. The tournament carries a prize purse of 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 8.

The event will feature top Indian professionals like Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya to name a few.

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the Tricity will also be represented by prominent names such as Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

The major foreign names in the field consist of Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

All three amateurs in the fray, Arjun Singh Bhatia, Paramraj Singh Sandhu and Brijesh Kumar hail from the Panchkula Golf Club.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
