PGTI meet: Golfer Yuvraj Sandhu scores splendid nine-under 61 to grab lead

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu ruled the roost with a phenomenal nine-under 61, the week’s best score so far, to move into a three-shot lead at 17-under 193 after round three of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented by Tollygunge Club.

The Chandigarh-based golfer (67-65-61), who was sixth on the PGTI merit list last year after an outstanding season that featured his maiden win and 11 other top-ten finishes, went error-free at Tollygunge Club on Thursday to climb from overnight tied fourth into pole position.

Sandhu was one short of Kolkata golfer Indrajit Bhalotia’s course record of 60 set at the Warren Open in 1998.

The 25-year-old found himself in a spot of bother in the hazard on the third, before executing a perfect high fade wedge shot from there, about 130 yards out, that landed within 10 feet of the hole and resulted in his first birdie of the day and some early momentum.

Then picked up his fourth birdie of the day on the eighth with a 40-feet conversion from a tough position on the green which gave his round another boost. He then went on to add five more birdies including a tap-in on the 14th where he almost holed out his approach shot. He also made an exceptional par-save with an up and down on the 16th after being unsettled by the wind.

Sandhu, who took a break from the tour last week to address some issues with his clubs, said, “The miraculous shot that set up a great recovery and birdie on the third was the kind of moment that told me that it could be a green light day for me so I just need to push ahead. I kept the errors out today as I didn’t go for every flag. I respected the flags where it was necessary to do so.”

“When I saw the leaderboard and realised that I was leading, I knew I had been in such a position before so all I needed to do was just have fun and try to extend my lead. I could’ve dropped a few shots but the putter came to my rescue on those occasions. It’s now about taking it one shot at a time in the final round.” he added.

Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (64-70-62), playing at his home course, shot an equally impressive 62 which featured an eagle-two on the 15th to rise nine spots to tied second at 14-under 196.

Shamim Khan (66-65-65) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68-65) signed cards of 65 to continue in tied second place for the second day in succession.

Round two leader Rahil Gangjee returned a 67 to end the third day in fifth place., while star golfer Jeev Milkha Singh struck a 71 to be tied 16th at six-under 204.