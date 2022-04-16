PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.
Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Sandhu, 25, who bagged his second win of the 2022 season and a prize money cheque of ₹8.08 lakh to go along with it, consolidated his position in the PGTI Order of Merit despite continuing to be ranked second.
Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66-69-70), the joint overnight leader along with Yuvraj, missed his 15 feet birdie putt by a whisker on the final hole and thus the opportunity to take the match into a play-off. Zamal’s last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.
Karandeep Kochhar, another Chandigarh lad, fired a spectacular 65 in round four, the day’s best score, to secure third place at 15-under 273.
Md Zamal Hossain Mollah enjoyed a slim one-stroke lead early in the day, till there was a two-shot swing in favour of Yuvraj on the par-3 eighth, that helped the latter move into a one-shot lead. On the back-nine, Yuvraj’s putter stayed hot as he continued to drain putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet to push ahead with birdies on the 11th and 12th even as Zamal’s form with the driver seemed to have deserted him with no birdies in sight for the Dhaka-based golfer.
There was another twist on the 17th, this time a two-shot swing in favour of Mollah, as he birdied from four feet while Sandhu found the trees and the bunker to concede a shot.
Yuvraj finally saw it home after playing a quality chip to set up a tap-in for par on the 18th, but not before surviving a scare from Zamal, who narrowly missed a 15-feet birdie conversion on the same hole that could have taken the match into a play-off.
Yuvraj, who won his third career title, said, “It was about staying patient from the very outset. I knew the last four to five holes would be critical and I needed to stay patient on that stretch in particular. I had the confidence of playing at home in conditions that I know well. The home support and the presence of my parents and family also made me feel quite comfortable out there while competing. It’s special to win at my home course and in the presence of my parents for the first time.”
“It’s been about putting my head down and working on my game and my fitness with my team day in and day out. That’s been the key to my consistency. It was an intense final day as I did not have a comfortable lead at any point. But I stuck to what has worked for me before,” he added.
Karandeep Kochhar’s error-free effort of 65 featured five consecutive birdies from the ninth to the 13th where he sank a 60 feet putt and struck some fine iron shots to leave himself tap-ins on a couple of occasions.
Kartik Sharma (72) of Gurugram finished fourth at 13-under 275.
Angad Cheema and Ranjit Singh were the other two Tricity golfers who finished inside the top 10. Angad was tied fifth at 11-under 277 while Ranjit ended tied eighth at eight-under 280.
Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service officer. Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal, who will now be IGP Crime Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Chandigarh.
For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going
Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark. It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up. A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.
Teen arrested for attacks on elderly Sikh tourist, two others in New York
New York: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested and faces hate crime charges for hVernon Douglas of Brownsville'salleged involvement in attacks on three Sikh men in Queens here, including the brutal assault of an elderly Sikh tourist early this month, that was condemned as “deeply disturbing” by the Consulate General of India. 70-year-old Nirmal Singh fled the scene on foot and the incident was taken over by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.
French designer hails ODOP, explores possibility of MoU
French textile artist Isabella Moulin on Friday applauded the state government's 'one district one product' (ODOP) scheme and appreciated Lucknow's famous 'chikankari' and 'zari-zardozi'. Moulin is on a visit to India to explore the potential of weavers in Uttar Pradesh and bilateral cooperation between India and France. The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 to promote indigenous products.
Delhiwale: Your summertime indulgence
Why can't he share his recipe with us? Aqeel Ahmad turns his head towards the blurry bazaar crowd, smiles like an enigmatic visionary and says nothing. A very special institution, he is the vendor of the most exclusive drink in the Walled City. To be sure, there is no dearth of drinks in the area's summertime lanes. But all these nooks and corners are mostly lined with shacks selling red sherbet.
