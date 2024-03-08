Phagwara resident dies in hit-and-run incident

A Phagwara resident died in a hit-and-run incident after an over-speeding car hit his bike before crashing into an SUV going in front of him near new toll barrier in Chahar village at Ladhowal Bypass. The accused managed to escape from the spot in his car. (HT File Photo)

The accused managed to escape from the spot in his car.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim has been identified as Kishore Kumar, 52, of Bhagatpura in Phagwara. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Vijay Kumar of Adampur in Jalandhar.

In his complaint, Vijay Kumar stated that his brother Kishore Kumar was going towards Verka Milk Point on his bike. When he reached near Chahar village at Ladhowal Bypass, an over-speeding car hit his bike from behind before crashing into a Mahindra Bolero.

After the mishap, the accused escaped from the spot in his car. The locals rushed his brother to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

ASI Kewal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the onlookers have jotted down the registration number of the car and the police have asked the Regional Transport Office for details of the owner of the car.

A case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.