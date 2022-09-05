Phogat’s family to approach court for a CBI probe into her death

: The family members of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat said they will approach the Punjab and Haryana High court for a probe by the Central Bureau and Investigation into her death.

Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said they were unhappy with the Goa police’s probe and they have been repeatedly demanding a CBI probe into the case.

“Now, we have decided to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar once again, besides approaching the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding a CBI probe. The Goa police are investigating the case from a property angle but we want to know the reasons behind the killing of Sonali. We suspect involvement of some big fishes into the case,” he added.

The Goa police on Sunday visited Phogat’s personal assistant and an accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan’s home in Rohtak and questioned his wife and parents.

As per sources, the Goa police sought bank and property details of Sangwan. Phogat and Sangwan had also formed two trusts for social welfare activities.

Phogat’s song crosses 1 million views in three days

Phogat’s new song titled ‘ chhori ka naam chale’, which was released on September 2 after her death, hit one million views on YouTube in three days. She featured in the song being produced by Dee Gaur and directed by Sahil Sandhu. The 2.52-minute song starts by paying tributes to Phogat.

Her brother Vatan said there were many projects in the pipeline and Phogat was busy in a film’s shooting also. ENDS