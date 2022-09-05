Phogat’s family to approach court for a CBI probe into her death
Sonali Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said they were unhappy with the Goa police’s probe and they have been repeatedly demanding a CBI investigation into the case
: The family members of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat said they will approach the Punjab and Haryana High court for a probe by the Central Bureau and Investigation into her death.
Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said they were unhappy with the Goa police’s probe and they have been repeatedly demanding a CBI probe into the case.
“Now, we have decided to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar once again, besides approaching the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding a CBI probe. The Goa police are investigating the case from a property angle but we want to know the reasons behind the killing of Sonali. We suspect involvement of some big fishes into the case,” he added.
The Goa police on Sunday visited Phogat’s personal assistant and an accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan’s home in Rohtak and questioned his wife and parents.
As per sources, the Goa police sought bank and property details of Sangwan. Phogat and Sangwan had also formed two trusts for social welfare activities.
Phogat’s song crosses 1 million views in three days
Phogat’s new song titled ‘ chhori ka naam chale’, which was released on September 2 after her death, hit one million views on YouTube in three days. She featured in the song being produced by Dee Gaur and directed by Sahil Sandhu. The 2.52-minute song starts by paying tributes to Phogat.
Her brother Vatan said there were many projects in the pipeline and Phogat was busy in a film’s shooting also. ENDS
-
2 held with foreign currency worth c33 lakh at Amritsar airport
The Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday arrested two passengers for illegally carrying foreign currency worth ₹33 lakh at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, said the officials on Sunday. In a press release, the officials said that the passengers, who are Indian nationals, were departing to Dubai by Air India flight no IX 191 from the airport and were intercepted by CISF and handed over to customs officers.
-
Tycoon and ex-Tata boss Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash
Mumbai: Business leader and former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died in a car accident on Sunday afternoon when he was on his way back to Mumbai from Parsi pilgrim town of Udvada. The four of them had gone to the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada, confirmed the high priest of Udvada, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor.
-
More than 5500 candidates take NDA exam in Punjab
A total of 5,696 candidates appeared in the National Defence Academy examination conducted in 14 centres in various schools and colleges in Ludhiana on Sunday. Only 1,738 females took the exam, as opposed to 3,958 males. After the Supreme Court's landmark judgement on August 18, 2021, which opened the doors of NDA for women cadets, the females outnumbered men in the exam held in November last year.
-
Now, government file covers to raise awareness against social evils
The state printing and stationery department has come up with a unique initiative to create awareness against social evils through government file covers. Disclosing this printing and stationery minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said these new file covers and flappers will bear slogans like 'stop corruption, bring reforms', 'eradicate narcotics', 'every man grows trees', 'jal hai to kal hai' and 'padho te padhao' along with associated logos.
-
Mumbai: Worli Sea Face's skyline is all set to get a makeover in the next few years. Tall highrises may soon dot Worli, with relaxations in coastal zone regulations expected soon. At least four properties on the seafront are being redeveloped. HT had recently reported about the proposed redevelopment of Sportsfield, the iconic nine-storey building, which is home to some of India's top cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.
