Phone, cash stolen from tea stall vendor in Panchkula

A man stole ₹500 and a mobile phone from tea stall vendor in Sector 5, Panchkula. Complainant Amit Kumar of Sector 15, Panchkula, told the police that around 4pm on January 23, a man came to his kiosk to have tea. As Kumar went to prepare tea, the man took away the cash and phone kept on the counter. A case of theft has been registered against the unidentified accused. A man stole ₹ 500 and a mobile phone from tea stall vendor in Sector 5, Panchkula. Complainant Amit Kumar of Sector 15, Panchkula, told the police that around 4pm on January 23, a man came to his kiosk to have tea. As Kumar went to prepare tea, the man took away the cash and phone kept on the counter. (Representational image)

Woman, son held for ‘vandalising’ lawyer’s car

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Mohali : Kharar City police on Wednesday arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly attacking a Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer and vandalising his car in Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Singh (23), a cab driver, and his mother Surjit Kaur (44), both natives of Fazilka and currently residing in Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar. Deepak Goel, also a resident of Sunny Enclave, is the complainant. Both the accused were booked under sections 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at City Kharar police station.

Housing society tenant booked for criminal intimidation

Panchkula A tenant has been booked under various sections of the IPC for allegedly roughing up the vice-president of a group housing society on being asked for getting verification done and on being checked for creating ruckus in an inebriated state. In his complaint, advocate Sushil Deswal (40) staying in group housing society in Sector 31, Panchkula, told the police that he is vice-president of the society. He said that Dalel Rathi stays on rent in the society. On January 20, he was sitting with the president and secretary of the society, when Rathi manhandled him and threatened to shoot him. Police have registered a case under sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC at police station Chandimandir.

CSIR-IMTECH celebrates 40th foundation day

Chandigarh : The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh on Wednesday celebrated its 40th Foundation Day by organising several events including foundation day lecture. Professor Renu Vig, vice-chancellor, Panjab University, delivered this year’s foundation day lecture on ‘Impact of technology on society’ and highlighted the importance of technologies that are shaping the lives of humankind. Dr Sanjeev Khosla, director, CSIR-IMTECH, gave a brief snapshot of the four decades journey of IMTECH, from what started as a makeshift laboratory in a warehouse to a sprawling 47 acres campus in Chandigarh.

360 donate blood at PGI camp

Chandigarh : The security wing of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) organised the 21st blood donation camp at Zakir Hall, Near Bhargava Auditorium, PGI, Chandigarh on Wednesday regarding Republic Day as well as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. More than 360 volunteers from various fraternities, i.e. doctors, nurses, technicians, students, security personnel, and officials from CRPF & CISF participated in this camp. About 27 volunteers also pledged for organ donation during this camp. They were registered with Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER. The camp was inaugurated by Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER.

Loan fraud: Businessman duped of ₹80 lakh

Chandigarh A businessman was duped of ₹80 lakh in lieu of getting a loan of ₹8 crore sanctioned to purchase a ship. In his complaint, Suniel Kumar, authorised representative, Polynesia Maritime Private limited, Sector 44, Chandigarh, said that one Gurdeep Singh of Fintrade Consultancy, phase 9, Industrial Area, Mohali cheated him of ₹80 lakh for sanctioning of a loan of ₹8 crore to the complainant for shipping business from March 9, 2019, to June 12, 2019. The accused was paid in cash and through bank transfer. A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered in police station sector 39, Chandigarh.

ISWAI sends fresh representations to UT

CHANDIGARH : The International Spirits and Wines Association (ISWAI) has stated that the UT administration has not given a supplier price increase for over four years, and with the added impact of inflation for which data has been submitted to the excise team the sustainability of alcobev operations in the state is a challenge. With the new liquor policy likely to be announced soon, ISWAI has sent fresh representations in the hope that the excise department will pay heed to the demands of the alcobev industry that contribute significantly to UT’s revenue.

Promote tourism in UT: Bansal

Chandigarh On National Tourism Day in Chandigarh, which falls on January 25, former Union minister Pawan Bansal expressed his apprehension about the diminishing trend in tourism in the city and emphasised the need for the administration to exert every possible effort in promoting international and domestic tourism in Chandigarh. He highlighted the factors responsible for this decline, including the city’s reduced rankings in cleanliness surveys, natural disasters in Himachal, and insufficient tourist facilities in the City Beautiful. He urged the administration to address these issues. Additionally, Bansal pointed out the lack of adequate tourism infrastructure, such as a dedicated website, besides the solitary tourist information centre in the city.

Mullanpur man held for extortion

Chandigarh The police have arrested a resident of Mullanpur, Mohali, for extortion and firing outside the house of a businessman. The accused is identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Laddi (26) of village Kartarpur, in Mullanpur, Mohali. The case was registered on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh of Sector 5, Chandigarh, in which he stated that he is a businessman and on January 19, he heard sound of firing outside his house. In the morning, he found some empty cartridges lying in the rear lane of his house. A case was registered on January 20 under sections 384, 336, 506, and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act at police station sector 3, Chandigarh. The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to three-day police remand.

R-Day: Security beefed up in P’kula

Panchkula The security was beefed up in Panchkula in the wake of Republic Day celebrations. Ten special police nakas and 450 police personnel will be deployed on duty. Apart from this, 25 QRTs and 25 police riders will be deployed. Police spokesperson said that deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula, Sumer Pratap Singh has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula banning flying of unmanned aerial vehicles like drones etc. towards Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, from 7 pm on January 25 to 12 noon on January 26. Traffic will be affected around Parade Ground from 6 am to 2 pm on January 26. P

Anisha Srivastava gets charge of ADC

Chandigarh In a minor reshuffle in the UT administration, 2021 batch IAS officer Anisha Srivastava, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Central, has been given the charges of additional deputy commissioner, and secretary, Red Cross Society, relieving Rupesh Kumar of the charges. She will continue to hold the charge of additional chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. Rupesh Kumar will continue to hold other charges of secretary, state transport authority, registrar, cooperative societies, and secretary, agriculture marketing board, and special secretary, house allotment committee. Pradhuman Singh, Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) and director transport, has also been given the charge of additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-deputy excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector (excise), relieving Rupesh Kumar of the said charges. Meanwhile, the charge of SDM Central, has been assigned to Sanyam Garg, relieving Anisha Shrivastav of the charge.

2 held for robbery

Chandigarh The police have arrested two people involved in knifepoint robbery. The accused are identified as Manni (24) and Mohit alias Moni (20), both hailing from Fatehgarh Sahib. Complainant Munna Kumar said on January 1 while he was returning to Daddu Majra village on his bicycle from Sector-56, bike-borne youths stopped his cycle. They took out a sharp-edged knife and took out ₹1,500 from his pocket. They managed to flee the spot. A case was registered on January 2 under section 397 of the IPC in police station sector 39, Chandigarh. Police have recovered motorcycle used in the crime, 12 phones and three wallets from their possession.

Restaurant staffers booked for ‘thrashing’ youths