Phone snatcher caught red-handed in Manimajra
Dec 26, 2023 07:42 AM IST
The case was registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Tirlok Singh. He reported that he, along with his 15-year-old daughter, Himani, went to the market on foot and the accused snatched a mobile phone from his daughter’s hand and tried to run away
The Chandigarh Police arrested a 19-year-old chain snatcher Faisal, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. The case was registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Tirlok Singh. He reported that he, along with his 15-year-old daughter, Himani, went to the market on foot and the accused snatched a mobile phone from his daughter’s hand and tried to run away. Meanwhile, he caught the snatcher handed him over to the police.
The accused was sent to judicial custody.
