close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Phone snatcher caught red-handed in Manimajra

Phone snatcher caught red-handed in Manimajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 26, 2023 07:42 AM IST

The case was registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Tirlok Singh. He reported that he, along with his 15-year-old daughter, Himani, went to the market on foot and the accused snatched a mobile phone from his daughter’s hand and tried to run away

The Chandigarh Police arrested a 19-year-old chain snatcher Faisal, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. The case was registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Tirlok Singh. He reported that he, along with his 15-year-old daughter, Himani, went to the market on foot and the accused snatched a mobile phone from his daughter’s hand and tried to run away. Meanwhile, he caught the snatcher handed him over to the police.

The accused in custody of police. (HT)
The accused in custody of police. (HT)

The accused was sent to judicial custody.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out