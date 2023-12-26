Phone snatcher caught red-handed in Manimajra

The Chandigarh Police arrested a 19-year-old chain snatcher Faisal, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. The case was registered at the Manimajra police station on the complaint of Tirlok Singh. He reported that he, along with his 15-year-old daughter, Himani, went to the market on foot and the accused snatched a mobile phone from his daughter’s hand and tried to run away. Meanwhile, he caught the snatcher handed him over to the police.

The accused in custody of police. (HT)