Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) at Oman in September.
The Punjab duo will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan.
For Sodhi, who led the India U-15 team to World Cup triumph in 1996, was part of the U-19 team that clinched the World Cup in 1999 and then played 18 ODIs for India before retirement, life has come full-circle.
After also being a BCCI-qualified match referee and a cricket expert on television, a fit Sodhi will now be rubbing shoulders with veterans at LLC.
“I am super excited to have been shortlisted for this incredible league where I will not only get a chance to play white ball cricket but also get time to catch-up with friends from all over the world on the field,” said 41-year-old former medium-pacer and a middle-order batter, who has also played for Ahmedabad Rockets in the Indian Cricket League and for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League in the past. He also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
“I have been maintaining my fitness ever since I quit the game. I will be hitting the nets soon and get back to practice for the tournament,” said Sodhi, a native of Patiala and now a resident of Mohali.
The draft of the LLC teams will take place in early August. Compared to three in its first season, the second season will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. Raman Raheja is the co-founder and CEO, while former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri is the commissioner.
The inaugural edition of the tournament in January this year featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and England in three teams, representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.
-
Coming soon, nine more health and wellness centres in Chandigarh
The UT health department has started the process to extend the benefit of health and wellness centres (HWCs) at nine more locations in the city. As part of the Union government's Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), nine outreach centres will be converted into HWCs with upgraded health facilities. These centres are located at Raipur Kalan, Badheri, Khudda Jassu, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher, Indira Colony and Sector 44.
-
Cong MLA Surender Panwar resigns over threatening calls, withdraws it later
Four days after Panwar's emailed his resignation over threats to him and his family, first-time Congress MLA Surender Panwar withdrew it on Monday. The Sonepat MLA said he was withdrawing his resignation as assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had assured him of adequate safety arrangements. His colleague Neeraj Sharma said, “The callers had threatened to eliminate him and his son. He is under deep psychological strain and tendered his resignation in a stressful state of mind.”
-
Gang robbing men after offering escort service busted in Mohali
With the arrest of five people, including two women, the Mohali police on Monday busted a gang that allegedly robbed customers after luring them with escort services. The three men had been identified as Balkar Singh of Dirba district, Sangrur; Insaf Singh of Patti district, Tarn Taran; and Gurwinder Singh of Nashahra village, Tarn Taran, said DSP (City-2) Harsimaran Singh Bal.
-
400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested
The Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin. DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums.
-
Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case
A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after Bains' son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”. Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics