Pinjore accident: Two killed after car crashes into stationary truck

Two persons were killed after their car collided with a stationary truck in Rampur Siori area of Pinjore on Wednesday. The mangled remains of the car after the collision at Pinjore on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victims, identified as Deepak of Kasauli and Vishal of Kalka, were en route to a private hospital near Rajpura, Patiala, to meet Deepak’s newborn baby.

The complaint was filed by Deepak’s cousin Rajesh Kumar, who was driving the car. He told the police that they were travelling from Kasauli to Patiala to meet Deepak’s newborn baby when the accident happened, and had picked Vishal from Kalka. They decided to have some food at a dhaba in Surajpur. As they entered the service lane near Rampur Siori, their car collided with a truck that was allegedly parked in the middle of the road without any indicators or reflectors, he added.

They sustained injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital by passersby where Deepak and Vishal were declared dead upon arrival, Rajesh told police.

Pinjore police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Manglesh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Manglesh was arrested and subsequently released on bail by the police.

