Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pinjore: Bus claims scooterist’s life in attempt to overtake

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 15, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Kashish Aroda, the victim’s son, told police that his father, Bhushan Kumar, was heading to his workplace in Barwala on his Honda Activa scooter around 7.30 am when the mishap took place

A 62-year-old man was killed after a bus rammed into his scooter while trying to overtake him in Pinjore on Thursday morning.

The bus driver, identified as Rajinder Kumar from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)
The bus driver, identified as Rajinder Kumar from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)

Kashish Aroda, the victim’s son, told police that his father, Bhushan Kumar, was heading to his workplace in Barwala on his Honda Activa scooter around 7.30 am.

Kashish said he was following his father on his own scooter for personal errands. When they reached the area in front of Agarwal Tiles in Pinjore, a bus attempted to overtake his father at high speed and collided with his scooter.

The impact caused Bhushan to lose balance and fall, leading to severe injuries.

The bus driver, identified as Rajinder Kumar from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, stopped at a short distance and returned to the scene. Kashish said he, with the help of bystanders and the bus driver, rushed his father to the Government Hospital in Pinjore. But doctors referred him to the Panchkula civil hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

However, Bhushan was declared dead upon arrival at the civil hospital. The preliminary medical report confirmed that Bhushan died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Following Kashish’s statement, the Pinjore police lodged an FIR against the bus driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //