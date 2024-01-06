Pinjore man sets woman’s house on fire for rejecting marriage proposal

Enraged by a 32-year-old woman turning down his marriage proposal, a man set her house on fire in Pinjore on Thursday. The accused, Rohit Kaushal, was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court. (Stock image)

The fire caused damage to several parts of the woman’s house and also gutted household articles, including electronics, as per her complaint to police.

The accused, Rohit Kaushal, was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court. According to police, he is a wrestler and addicted to drugs.

The woman, who works for a private company in Sector 12, Panchkula, told police that she and Rohit were friends since 2012. But a few months ago, he started harassing her, so she severed ties with him.

She said on Thursday, Rohit entered her office and asked her to marry him. But when she turned him down, he began hurling abuses at her, and left after threatening to kill her and burn her house down.

Later that evening, Rohit turned up at her house and again hurled abuses. He proceeded to vandalise her house, before setting it on fire. Her neighbours rushed to douse the fire and also managed to nab Rohit. In the melee, he fell down and suffered injuries on the face.

On the woman’s complaint, a case under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) ,452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.