Pink bollworm attack: Punjab records 34% cotton crop loss

A field inspection ordered by the state government pegged a loss of 34% produce of raw cotton this year due to the pink bollworm attack in the south Malwa region of Punjab.

As per the crop loss assessment report submitted by the district authorities, 54% of 7.51 lakh acres of the total area under cotton cultivation was under pest infestation.

With 3.03 lakh hectares area under cotton this season, southern Punjab recorded an increase of 17% than last year when the cash crop was sown on 2.51 lakh hectares.

In 2020-21 kharif season, Punjab had produced about 50 lakh quintals of cotton. But owing to an infestation of the deadly pest, the state’s loss projection indicates a drastic fall in cotton production this season.

According to details released today by the state revenue minister Aruna Chaudhary and agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nadha in Chandigarh, Bathinda is the worst-hit district where almost the entire area of 2.43 lakh acres, the largest cotton-producing district, witnessed damage to the tune of 76-100% of the cotton produce.

The entire crop on 1.52 lakh acres in Mansa also falls in the bracket of severe damage of more than 76%.

Cotton on 2.39 lakh acre in Fazilka district and another 6,325 acres in Moga and Faridkot reported no case of pink bollworm infestation.

Muktsar has 1.01 lakh acre under cotton and the pest attack damaged crop in 5,125 acres. Damage of 76-100% was reported in only 55 acres.

Details shared by the Punjab government debunked claims made by the opposition political parties and farmer unions that this season there was almost a complete loss of cotton crop in the entire state.

Nabha said the government has granted compensation of up to ₹12,000 and fortunately farmers are getting handsome returns for their remaining 56% produce.

“Farmers are holding back their cotton stocks in hope higher rates in the coming weeks. The market is very encouraging and now farmers are being paid more than ₹9,000 per quintals,” said the minister.

Farmers getting good returns

According to official data of the Punjab Mandi Board, there has been a rise of ₹1,990 per quintal or 27% in the highest prevalent market rates in the last 30 days.

On October 1, the highest rate for cotton was ₹7,390. On October 30, one quintal raw cotton reached the all-time high ₹9,380 that was 58% of this kharif season’s minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,925.

On October 1, total of 1.8 lakh quintal cotton was purchased in mandis of different districts of the semi-arid region of the state.

On Saturday, Punjab Mandi Board data records sale of 6.23 lakh quintals. In the past one month the daily average purchase of more than 20,000 quintals.