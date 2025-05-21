Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

P’kula man, son injured in attack for objecting to dog defecating outside their home

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 21, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The confrontation occurred around 6 pm on May 18 when Thakur was sitting outside his house and two brothers, who live in a nearby rented accommodation, were walking their dog.

A 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly assaulted after confronting two individuals who were allowing their dog to defecate outside their residence. Ashwani Thakur (45), a resident of Sector-4, has filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

Representational image
Representational image

The confrontation occurred around 6 pm on May 18 when Thakur was sitting outside his house and two brothers, who live in a nearby rented accommodation, were walking their dog. The dog then defecated outside Thakur’s house. According to the complainant, this had been a recurring issue for the past six to seven days, despite his repeated attempts to stop them.

When Thakur confronted them, the siblings allegedly began quarrelling. They first assaulted Thakur. Then, one of the accused attacked his son with a brick and thrashed him, causing a fractured finger. Meanwhile, the second accused allegedly snatched Thakur’s chain before fleeing. One of the accused was also reportedly armed with a knife. Thakur was subsequently hospitalised.

The Sector-5 police station has registered a case under Sections 115, 117(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Police have booked two men, identified as Gurwinder and his brother, and are currently investigating the matter.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / P’kula man, son injured in attack for objecting to dog defecating outside their home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On