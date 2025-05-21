P’kula man, son injured in attack for objecting to dog defecating outside their home

A 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly assaulted after confronting two individuals who were allowing their dog to defecate outside their residence. Ashwani Thakur (45), a resident of Sector-4, has filed a police complaint regarding the incident. Representational image

The confrontation occurred around 6 pm on May 18 when Thakur was sitting outside his house and two brothers, who live in a nearby rented accommodation, were walking their dog. The dog then defecated outside Thakur’s house. According to the complainant, this had been a recurring issue for the past six to seven days, despite his repeated attempts to stop them.

When Thakur confronted them, the siblings allegedly began quarrelling. They first assaulted Thakur. Then, one of the accused attacked his son with a brick and thrashed him, causing a fractured finger. Meanwhile, the second accused allegedly snatched Thakur’s chain before fleeing. One of the accused was also reportedly armed with a knife. Thakur was subsequently hospitalised.

The Sector-5 police station has registered a case under Sections 115, 117(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Police have booked two men, identified as Gurwinder and his brother, and are currently investigating the matter.