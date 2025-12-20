Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Plastic kite string banned in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 08:38 am IST

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Kumar issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023

In a strong move aimed at safeguarding human lives, birds and public infrastructure, the Ludhiana district administration has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, transport and use of Chinese kite string (manja) and all other synthetic kite-flying threads made of plastic or nylon.

The district administration has warned that any violation of the ban will invite strict legal action. (HT Photo)
The district administration has warned that any violation of the ban will invite strict legal action. (HT Photo)

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Kumar issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The ban will remain in force across the district from December 19, 2025, to February 18, 2026.

According to the orders, the use of plastic, nylon or metal-coated kite strings—commonly referred to as Chinese dor or manja—poses a serious threat to human safety, birds and the environment. Such strings have caused severe injuries and, in many cases, fatalities to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and birds, including rare and protected species. The administration noted that these non-biodegradable strings often remain strewn on the ground after kite-flying events, further compounding the risk.

The order also highlights that synthetic kite strings are electricity conductors and can lead to flash-overs in power lines and substations, resulting in power outages, damage to electrical infrastructure and potential accidents causing injuries or loss of life.

Citing directions issued by the Punjab government’s home department and earlier orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the ADM stated that only plain cotton thread, free from glass, metal or any strengthening material, will be permitted for kite flying.

The district administration has warned that any violation of the ban will invite strict legal action. It has also directed officials to intensify public awareness campaigns, particularly targeting children and youth, to educate them about the deadly consequences of using banned kite strings.

The order has been issued in public interest and takes immediate effect, the administration said, urging citizens to cooperate in ensuring safety and environmental protection during the kite-flying season.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Plastic kite string banned in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Ludhiana district administration has banned the manufacture, sale, storage, transport, and use of Chinese kite string and synthetic threads from December 19, 2025, to February 18, 2026, due to safety and environmental concerns. These materials pose risks to humans, birds, and infrastructure, prompting the need for public awareness campaigns and strict legal action against violators.