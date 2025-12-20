Plastic kite string banned in Ludhiana

In a strong move aimed at safeguarding human lives, birds and public infrastructure, the Ludhiana district administration has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, transport and use of Chinese kite string (manja) and all other synthetic kite-flying threads made of plastic or nylon. The district administration has warned that any violation of the ban will invite strict legal action. (HT Photo)

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Kumar issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The ban will remain in force across the district from December 19, 2025, to February 18, 2026.

According to the orders, the use of plastic, nylon or metal-coated kite strings—commonly referred to as Chinese dor or manja—poses a serious threat to human safety, birds and the environment. Such strings have caused severe injuries and, in many cases, fatalities to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and birds, including rare and protected species. The administration noted that these non-biodegradable strings often remain strewn on the ground after kite-flying events, further compounding the risk.

The order also highlights that synthetic kite strings are electricity conductors and can lead to flash-overs in power lines and substations, resulting in power outages, damage to electrical infrastructure and potential accidents causing injuries or loss of life.

Citing directions issued by the Punjab government’s home department and earlier orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the ADM stated that only plain cotton thread, free from glass, metal or any strengthening material, will be permitted for kite flying.

The district administration has warned that any violation of the ban will invite strict legal action. It has also directed officials to intensify public awareness campaigns, particularly targeting children and youth, to educate them about the deadly consequences of using banned kite strings.

The order has been issued in public interest and takes immediate effect, the administration said, urging citizens to cooperate in ensuring safety and environmental protection during the kite-flying season.