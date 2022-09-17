Plot allotment scam in Ludhiana Improvement Trust: Vigilance arrests XEN, 3 others

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) booked four more officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Municipal corporation in the corruption case pertaining to the allotment of residential plots in the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) under the locally displaced persons’ (LDP) scheme on Friday. The bureau arrested XEN, two Junior engineers (JEs) of LIT and Municipal Corporation and another accused in the case. Raman Balasubramanium, former chairman, LIT, who is also one of the accused in the case, is on the run.

The arrested accused have been identified as XEN Jasdev Singh, JE Inderjeet Singh of LIT, JE Mandeep Singh of Municipal Corporation and a private person Kamaldeep Singh of Model Town Extension. Boota Ram (now executive engineer) is yet to be arrested.

A spokesperson of the VB said during the investigation of case registered on July 14 under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC at VB Police Station, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana, it has been found that officials of the LIT with corrupt practices and in connivance with others had allotted residential plots to unauthorised persons under the LDP scheme. Though some of the allottees had already died, their plots were re-allotted by the LIT officials to unauthorised persons violating prescribed rules and took huge bribe money from the beneficiaries.

The spokesperson added that during the probe, it has come on record that plot No 1544-D, in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, was allotted to a private person, Kamaldeep Singh, violating the rules. In this case Inderjeet Singh JE, Boota Ram, trust engineer, and Jasdeep Singh, XEN, Mandeep Singh, JE, MC, Ludhiana, had prepared fabricated reports to the LIT regarding the non-availability of water and sewerage facilities in the above-said locality.

With an intention to favour the allottee, the officials had waved off a non-construction fine amounting to ₹27 lakh in cash without getting approval from competent authority whereas it was required to be charged from the allottee thereby causing a huge financial loss to the state exchequer.

The spokesperson further added that a case lodged in July 28 under Sections 7, 7A, 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Sections 409, 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC had already been registered at VB Police Station, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana, for allotment of plots under the LDP scheme by getting huge bribes from the beneficiaries.

In this case probe was being carried out against the officials of LIT which included Raman Balasubramanium, former chairman, LIT, Kuljit Kaur, EO, Ankit Narang, SDO, Parveen Kumar, sales clerk, Gagandeep, clerk, and Sandeep Sharma, PA to former chairman. Among the accused Sandeep Sharma, PA, Parveen Kumar, clerk, and Kuljit Kaur, EO, were already arrested and lodged in judicial custody. Others were avoiding arrest as further investigation was under progress, he added.