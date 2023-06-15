Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 lakh looted from plywood dealer’s house in Yamunanagar

10 lakh looted from plywood dealer's house in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 15, 2023

Police said CCTV recordings of the house and the area were being checked; a case has been registered under Sections 392 and 394 of the IPC

Four persons allegedly looted 10 lakh and gold-silver ornaments from the house of a plywood dealer and his wife in Yamunanagar’s Madhu Colony on Tuesday night, said the police.

SHO inspector Prithvi Singh said no arrest had been made so far and the matter was being probed.
The robbery took place around 10 pm when Praveen Garg (60) and his wife Santosh were at home, while their son Shanky was out for a walk.

Garg alleged that four masked persons entered their house and tied them. They took their gold ornaments and broke open an almirah to take 10 lakh and other jewelry items. “They also took away silver statues from our home temple,” Garg told the police.

He said the accused were aided by their house help Bharat.

Police said CCTV recordings of the house and the area were being checked. A case has been registered under Sections 392 and 394 of the IPC at Yamunanagar city police station.

robbery yamunanagar
Thursday, June 15, 2023
