PM inaugurates 2,000 crore highway projects for Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two major national highway projects worth ₹2,000 crore which will directly benefit Haryana. These are construction of two new four-lane connectivity roads to Sonepat and Bahadurgarh under the Urban Extension Road-2 project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in New Delhi on Sunday. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta and Union minister Nitin Gadkari are also seen. (ANI)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini while expressing gratitude to the Centre said the projects would be instrumental in the state’s development, particularly the national capital region (NCR). Modi also inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway and UER-2 projects connecting Delhi and Haryana at a total cost of about ₹11,000 crore, out of which projects worth ₹2,000 crore will directly benefit Haryana, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister said that Haryana, being the industrial and agricultural hub of northern India, would be the biggest beneficiary of these projects. “These key projects will not only boost exports, imports and investments by ensuring direct connectivity from Kundli, Sonepat, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Manesar to Delhi airport, but will also provide relief from traffic congestion in the region,” Saini said.

Saini said that the Centre is creating an extensive network of roadways, railways and airways connectivity.

Listing out the projects which will be to Haryana’s advantage, Saini named the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Rail Coach Repair Factory, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressways, Gurugram-Sikanderpur and Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Metro Links, the country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak, the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line, the National Cancer Institute at AIIMS Jhajjar, and AIIMS in Rewari.

He said that Haryana recently received the gift of a metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli. The chief minister also said that these initiatives will give a new impetus to investment, employment and industrial development in the state, further strengthening Haryana’s contribution to the national economy.