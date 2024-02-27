 PM Modi virtually lays stones of rail projects in Ambala division - Hindustan Times
PM Modi virtually lays stones of rail projects in Ambala division

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 27, 2024 07:04 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone of six rail overbridge/underpass projects and inaugurated an underpass worth ₹150.48 crore under the Ambala Railway Division.

These were part of 1,500 bridge projects and 544 Amrit Bharat stations in the country worth 41,000 crore dedicated to the nation on the day, officials said.

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commissioner manager, Ambala, said that seven projects are in Yamunanagar, Uklana, Jamalpur Shaikhan, Barara, Qila Raipur, Ahmedgarh and Himmatana.

Officials said that divisional railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia chaired the event at Yamunanagar-Jagadhari railway station in the presence of district BJP president Rajesh Sapra and others.

“The projects dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister via video conferencing, aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering development across various regions. Construction of these bridges/underpasses is taken up to eliminate manned level crossing gates and is a continuous process in all zones of the railways,” the railways said in a statement.

In Karnal, Haryana BJP president Nayab Saini chaired an event during the stone laying ceremony of an underpass at Barana-Barani village under Delhi railway division.

