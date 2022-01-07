PM security breach: Punjab govt submits preliminary status report to MHA

The Punjab government has submitted its preliminary status report into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur on January 5 to the Union home ministry.

Also read: PM security breach: Central panel summons Punjab DGP, 13 other officers in Ferozepur

According to a senior Punjab government official, the status report was submitted by chief secretary Anirudh Tewari to the Union home ministry on Thursday night, citing the sequence of events leading up to the security breach.

The report, it is learnt, has termed the gathering of protesters where the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck as “spontaneous”.

The report suggested that enough efforts were made to clear the road leading to the rally venue and other places where the Prime Minister was to visit.

The Punjab government has also claimed that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against protesters who had blocked the PM’s convoy at the flyover. However, senior Punjab Police officials and the Ferozepur police are tight-lipped about the contents of the FIR.

The status report has assured the MHA that a detailed probe has already been ordered by the Punjab government. A two-member panel led by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) and principal secretary, home affairs and justice, Anurag Verma, are looking into the lapses. The panel will submit its report within three days and the outcome will be shared with the MHA as soon as it is received, the status report said.

The status report was made after consulting top police officials of the state, who were in charge of the PM’s security and senior Punjab government functionaries in Chandigarh.

It is learnt that the status report is on the lines of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s stand that the protesters had suddenly arrived on the road.