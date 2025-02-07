Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM should take up ‘inhumane’ treatment of deportees with US govt: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2025 06:24 AM IST

“The migrants are victims of circumstances and not criminals. They should be treated humanely,” says Sukhbir, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with the US government.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal condemned the manner in which Indians were deported from the United States of America -- in handcuffs on a military plane – and termed it an insult to the entire nation.

Sukhbir Singh Badal (PTI file)
Sukhbir Singh Badal (PTI file)

“The migrants are victims of circumstances and not criminals. They should be treated humanely,” said Sukhbir, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with the US government.

He further criticised the Punjab government, stating, “It is also highly condemnable that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has not launched any crackdown on notorious travel agents who played with the lives of enterprising Punjabis by transporting them to the US illegally.”

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of Misl Satluj, a socio-political organisation, termed the events a diplomatic failure and a humiliating display of dominance by the USA.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On