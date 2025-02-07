PM should take up ‘inhumane’ treatment of deportees with US govt: Sukhbir

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal condemned the manner in which Indians were deported from the United States of America -- in handcuffs on a military plane – and termed it an insult to the entire nation. Sukhbir Singh Badal (PTI file)

“The migrants are victims of circumstances and not criminals. They should be treated humanely,” said Sukhbir, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with the US government.

He further criticised the Punjab government, stating, “It is also highly condemnable that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has not launched any crackdown on notorious travel agents who played with the lives of enterprising Punjabis by transporting them to the US illegally.”

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of Misl Satluj, a socio-political organisation, termed the events a diplomatic failure and a humiliating display of dominance by the USA.