PM to virtually open 300-bed PGI satellite centre in Sangrur on Feb 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 300-bed satellite centre of PGIMER in Sangrur from Rajkot, Gujarat, on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT photo)

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of 100-bed satellite centre of PGIMER at Ferozepur, during the occasion.

According to PGI, the establishment of these satellite centres of PGIMER in Sangrur and Ferozepur in Punjab will help reach out to the underserved population in the far-flung areas through community outreach activities and by leveraging digital health care infrastructure.

The ₹449-crore Sangrur satellite centre, sprawling across 25 acres of land, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to cater to the healthcare needs of the populace. With a capacity of 300 beds, the satellite centre aims to alleviate the burden on the main PGI institution and enhance accessibility to quality medical care for patients.

Among its key features are 300 beds, five large and two small operation theatres, intensive care unit (ICU) wards, emergency services, in-patient department (IPD) services, telemedicine centre, and a host of other cutting-edge amenities leveraging the latest technologies. The foundation stone for this hospital was laid in 2013, and its construction was completed in two phases.

According to PGI, since its soft launch, Sangrur satellite centre has already made a significant impact, with over 3.6 lakh patients availing outpatient department (OPD) services across various specialties as of December 2023 and additionally, 269 major and minor surgeries successfully performed.

Highlighting the diagnostic capabilities of the satellite centre, it is noteworthy that 19,297 tests were conducted in 2023 alone. Furthermore, the radiology department has conducted 12,574 X-rays and ultrasounds.