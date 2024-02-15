PM Modi leads tributes as nation marks 5th anniv Pulwama terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined the nation in paying tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack. (AP)

CRPF officers and personnel assembled at a memorial at Lethpora and offered tributes to the jawans who were killed in the attack five years ago.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micr-blogging platform “X” to pay homage. “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered,” he posted on the platform.

In 2019, a bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, killing 40 CRPF jawans. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also offered tributes to the slain personnel. “Humble tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland,” his office wrote on X.

The J&K Police remembered the day, reminiscing the sacrifices of the forces.

“We solemnly remember the heroes who made ultimate sacrifice in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Their bravery echoes through time, inspiring us to renew our commitment for establishing peace. Let’s honour their valour and sacrifice by striving for violence free nation,” said Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi.

A few politicians and activists of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) visited the spot on highway at Lethpora to offer their tributes.

“We remember the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF jawans and pay tributes to them on this day here. Our message to their families is that the whole country is with you,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

CRPF officers, including Nalin Prabhat, additional director general (ADG J&K Zone), Gyanender Verma, inspector general (IG Kashmir) and Ajay Yadav, IG Srinagar, paid homage to the soldiers, a spokesperson said. He added that a wreath-laying ceremony and blood donation camp were held at 185 Bn in Lethpora.

The officers and jawans of the 76th battalion of the CRPF also paid tributes to the slain personnel during a “Shradhanjali Sammaroh” in Jammu.

The martyrs included five soldiers of 76th battalion.

Raina releases short film ‘Pulwama’

BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday released “Pulwama”, a short film dedicated to the slain personnel of the Pulwama attack.

The film, directed and produced by renowned actress and director Neha Lahotra from Jammu, revolves around the story of a newly wedded couple. The CRPF Jawan in the convoy heading towards Kashmir was attacked in 2019 while his wife was planning to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day on February 14.