PNB cashier arrested for 59.6 lakh fraud in Karnal

A Punjab National Bank (PNB) cashier was arrested on Saturday for allegedly committing a ₹59.67 lakh fraud at Karnal’s Sector 13 branch. The Punjab National Bank cashier was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe. (HT File)

Vishnumitra, station house officer, civil lines police station, said that a case was registered against cashier Gitesh Kumar on the complaint of the branch manager.

He was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe.