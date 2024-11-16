Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PNB cashier arrested for 59.6 lakh fraud in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 17, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Vishnumitra, station house officer, civil lines police station, said that a case was registered against cashier Gitesh Kumar on the complaint of the branch manager.

A Punjab National Bank (PNB) cashier was arrested on Saturday for allegedly committing a 59.67 lakh fraud at Karnal’s Sector 13 branch.

The Punjab National Bank cashier was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe. (HT File)
The Punjab National Bank cashier was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe. (HT File)

Vishnumitra, station house officer, civil lines police station, said that a case was registered against cashier Gitesh Kumar on the complaint of the branch manager.

He was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //