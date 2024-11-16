PNB cashier arrested for ₹59.6 lakh fraud in Karnal
Nov 17, 2024 05:38 AM IST
Vishnumitra, station house officer, civil lines police station, said that a case was registered against cashier Gitesh Kumar on the complaint of the branch manager.
A Punjab National Bank (PNB) cashier was arrested on Saturday for allegedly committing a ₹59.67 lakh fraud at Karnal’s Sector 13 branch.
He was presented before a court and sent to three-day remand for further probe.