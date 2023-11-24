PNG leak: Contractor booked for damaging gas line at Chandigarh school

A day after digging work led to a PNG pipeline getting damaged near Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 40, police on Thursday registered a case against a private contract agency for damaging it.

As per Chandigarh education department officials, there were no injuries or damages, and the pipeline was fixed in the morning itself. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per police, a complaint was received from the MC SDO concerned that Vee Kay Engineers of Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra, damaged the main gas pipeline during excavation of the main storm waterline, along the V-5 road in front of the Sector 40 Sampark Centre.

A case was registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. As per UT education department officials, there were no injuries or damages, and the pipeline was fixed in the morning itself.

