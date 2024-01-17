Poet Kumar Vishwas likens Chandigarh to Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Shri Ram Kripa Seva Trust has adorned Chandigarh’s narrative site like Ayodhya, said poet KumarVishwas as he likened Chandigarh to Ayodhya during an event organised at Sector-34 exhibition ground in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Poet Kumar Vishwas addressing a gathering at the Sector-34 exhibition ground on Tuesday in the run up to inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Vishwas mentioned Ayodhya as Manu’s capital and the birthplace of the first human being. “Despite being from various places, we all originally belong to Ayodhya,” he said, while speaking in the buildup of Ayodhya Ram Lalla week.

The poet explained that Lord Ram is both the creator and the creation and on January 22, the consecration of Lord Ram was occurring. Building the Ram Temple by the Prime Minister, Parliament, or anyone else was trivial. He said it was God’s will, and placing two bricks straight resulted in the temple’s construction.

During the event, senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal, and Jagmohan Garg, Pradeep Bansal, mayor Anup Gupta and Navraj Mittal from Shri Ram Kripa Seva Trust were present.

The trust members said their effort was for the city residents to rejoice in Ayodhya’s joy without feeling disappointed, ensuring that the city remains in the spirit of Ram until January 22 and hosts the most Ram-centric Diwali in Chandigarh in 500 years. On the occasion of Ram Praan Pratishtha to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, Yuva Sankalp Foundation started a programme to distribute 51,000 free of cost Shri Ramcharitmanas Shastra in Chandigarh.

President of Yuva Sankalp Foundation and former mayor of Chandigarh Davesh Moudgil said that this programme had been organised to incorporate the values of Lord Ram in the character of the citizens of the country.