Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal minor rape victim, mother decry police inaction

Karnal minor rape victim, mother decry police inaction

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 05, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Karnal police, however, maintain that the main accused in the minor’s rape case has been arrested and investigation is on in the case.

A 14-year-old minor rape victim and her mother are decrying police inaction and alleging that even after three weeks, all the accused involved in the crime have not been arrested.

The minor girl was abducted from a shop and then raped on the intervening night of July 14 and 15. (IANS)
The minor girl was abducted from a shop and then raped on the intervening night of July 14 and 15. (IANS)

Police, however, maintain that the main accused has been arrested and investigation is on in the case.

The incident had taken place on the intervening night of July 14 and 15. The victim’s mother told the police that the teen had gone to a shop around 9pm on July 14, from where the accused had allegedly abducted her, taken her to a secluded placed and raped her. She was left on the road the next morning.

The girl and her mother alleged that they had narrated the entire ordeal to the police but four others involved in the case are still roaming free.

“We met the SP and requested him to ensure that all the accused are arrested immediately,” alleged the victim’s mother.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the main accused has been arrested and investigation is on to arrest other accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out