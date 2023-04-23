Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Police crack snatching case in 24 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2023 02:22 AM IST

Police arrested a teenager, identified as Garvit Goyal of Sector 32, Chandigarh, for the crime; the snatched mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from him

A day after a woman’s mobile phone was snatched near the Hallomajra light point on Friday, police cracked the case within 24 hours with the arrest of an 18-year-old boy.

The victim, Diksha Thakur, a resident of Surya Tower, VIP Road, Zirakpur, had told the Chandigarh police that on Friday, she, along with her colleague, was headed back home when a snatcher took away her Apple iPhone. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Garvit Goyal of Sector 32, Chandigarh. The snatched mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from him.

The victim, Diksha Thakur, a resident of Surya Tower, VIP Road, Zirakpur, had told the police that on Friday, she, along with her colleague, was returning home on the latter’s two-wheeler. They both work for Just Dial company at Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh.

When they reached near the Hallomajra light point around 6.45 pm, a youth riding a scooter snatched her Apple iPhone and fled the spot. Thakur had managed to jot down the number of the snatcher’s scooter (CH01-BV-5830) and alerted the police.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 32, traced the accused using technical and human intelligence, and arrested him on Friday.

