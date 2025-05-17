Police arrest 3 LeT associates in Budgam

The police on Friday arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said. The police recovered a pistol and hand grenade. Police identified the arrested terrorist associates as Muzamil Ahmad and Ishfaq Pandit, both residents of Aglar Pattan, and Muneer Ahmad from Meeripora Beerwah (Representational Image)

Police said the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks across Kashmir. In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, police have arrested dozens of persons and raided houses of terror associates.

At least 26 people, 25 tourists and a local, were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A police spokesperson said the arrests were made in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam town.

“After their apprehension, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and a hand grenade were recovered. A case has been registered at the Magam police station under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigation has been taken up,” the spokesperson said, adding that during investigation, it came to light that the arrested individuals were in close contact with active LeT terrorist Aabid Qayoom Lone, a resident of Wussan Pattan who exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2020 and subsequently joined LeT.

“The said terrorist/handler is currently operating from Pakistan and is involved in radicalising local youth, motivating them to join terrorist ranks and directing them to carry out terror activities in the Narbal–Magam area of Budgam district,” the spokesperson added. The official said the arrested accused were acting on Qayoom’s directions, and were tasked with executing terror activities in the area and attempting to radicalise and lure youngsters into terrorism.

This week, security forces have killed six local terrorists in south Kashmir, including three affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (TRF).

After the Pahalgam attack, security forces launched massive search and cordon operations across the Valley.