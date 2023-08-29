Dera Bassi man attacks his teenaged children with sword, held

Police have arrested a resident of Handesra village, Dera Bassi, for attacking his two teenaged children with a sword. On Saturday, the man attacked his 15-year-old daughter on the head with a sword over a petty issue. (Getty Images)

The children, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, managed to escape after suffering stab injuries and alerted their relatives, who further sounded the police.

The children’s mother had already abandoned the accused, Jagmail Singh, over domestic violence, said police.

The 13-year-old boy told the police that they were three siblings. On Saturday, their father attacked his 15-year-old sister on the head with a sword over a petty issue. When he intervened to save her, Jagmail attacked him as well.

Somehow, the duo, along with their third sibling, managed to escape.

Investigating officer Jatinderpal Singh said following the child’s complaint, they arrested the accused. He has been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 73 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Handesra police station.

The accused was produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand.

The injured children are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.