Police arrest firing case accused after encounter in Amritsar

The Commissionerate Police Amritsar has claimed to crack a firing incident reported from the Chheharta area, involving a murder bid, with the arrest of the main accused after a brief encounter with the police, said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Friday.

According to police, on December 22, complainant Jaspal Singh of Guru Ramdas Colony, Chheharta, was present at a friend’s shop when accused Amritpal Singh alias Roni, along with Harpreet Singh alias Happy Niana, arrived due to prior enmity. Harpreet was driving the vehicle, while Amritpal allegedly fired two shots at Jaspal Singh with intent to kill him. The complainant sustained gunshot injuries to both calves but managed to save himself by taking shelter in a nearby house. The accused fled after issuing threats.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Chheharta.

Bhullar said, “During investigation, accused Amritpal Singh was arrested. While leading the police team for recovery of the weapon near a garbage dumping site on Marhiyan Road, the accused allegedly opened fire at ASI Jaibir Singh. In self-defence, ASI Talwinder Singh retaliated, injuring the accused in the leg. The accused was overpowered and shifted to hospital”.

Another FIR was also registered in connection with the attack on police. Roni is a delivery boy by profession and booked in one previous NDPS case. Wanted accused Harpreet is also involved in an NDPS case.