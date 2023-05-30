Police on Monday arrested a gangster and his two associates and recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol along with three rounds, 2 sharp-edged weapons and 260 gm of heroin from their possession. Gangster, 2 aides held with pistol, weapons in Amritsar

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpawandeep Singh alias Pawan Bihari, Hardev Singh alias Deba and Sahib Singh.

According to police, gangster Bihari is a close associate of slain gangster Rana Kandowalia. Bihari is facing 7 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

Kandowalia, who was an arch-rival of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shot dead in an Amritsar hospital in 2021. Police had arrested some associates of Bhagwanpuria for his killing.

Divulging more about Bihari’s arrest, senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural), Amritsar, Satinder Singh said that on Saturday, some miscreants had opened fire at the house of one Akashdeep Singh in Nizampur village.

“A case under the charges of attempt to murder and the Arms Act was registered against some unidentified persons. A team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sucha Singh Bal was formed to nab the accused. The team found that the firing was opened by Bihari and his two associates,” the SSP said.

He said the investigating team arrested the accused near Akalgarh Dhapaian village following a tip-off.

He said the arrested accused were produced in a local court and were sent to two-day police remand. Bihari was first booked in a case of house trespass and assault in Amritsar’s Sultanwind police station in 2011.